Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

66 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 5:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares climbed 151.8% to close at $1.07 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 56.3% to close at $5.94.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 29.3% to close at $9.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 28.9% to close at $2.68.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 25.4% to close at $27.02 in sympathy with the overall market after Kudlow signaled the U.S.-China trade deal is inching closer.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) rose 21.6% to close at $20.62. nLIGHT reported the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics, Inc.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 18.1% to close at $5.15.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) surged 17% to close at $10.89.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 16.7% to close at $27.00.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 16.6% to close at $29.18.
  • Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 15.6% to close at $23.76
  • Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares rose 15.1% to close at $24.62.
  • Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) gained 15% to close at $4.21.
  • Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 15% to close at $17.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) rose 14.5% to close at $87.27. Taro Pharma reported commencement of tender offer to buyback up to $225 million.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) surged 14.1% to close at $3.81.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 13.4% to close at $2.71 following Q3 results. Plus Therapeutics reversed from a loss of $27.63 per share in the third quarter of 2018 to a profit of 3 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
  • RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) gained 13.4% to close at $17.99 after the company announced it would replace Gannett Co in the S&P SmallCap 600 starting November 20th, 2019.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 13.3% to close at $59.75.
  • Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) surged 13.2% to close at $25.05.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose12.9% to close at $2.89. BroadVision reported Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 11.9% to close at $3.29.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 11.8% to close at $24.02.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) climbed 11.4% to close at $3.80.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) rose 11.4% to close at $3.14.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) jumped 11.3% to close at $2.57.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 11.1% to close at $3.51.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 10.8% to close at $7.42 after Appaloosa's 13F showed it raised its stake in the company from 16.828 million to 18 million shares.
  • Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) climbed 10.8% to close at $14.93 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on Tuesday.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 10.7% to close at $6.53 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on November 8th. The stock has rallied roughly 50% since then.
  • LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) jumped 10.7% to close at $81.00
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 10.6% to close at $13.41 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock dropped approximately 40% since JP Morgan downgraded the stock.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 10.4% to close at $29.40.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) climbed 10.4% to close at $29.85 following Q3 results.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 9.9% to close at $2.89.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 9% to close at $62.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) rose 7.6% to close at $188.47 after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.
  • Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) climbed 7.5% to close at $9.89 in sympathy with the overall Latin American market. Not seeing any news to justify multiple countries in Latin America to trade higher.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 6.4% to close at $1.17 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares tumbled 86.3% to close at $1.09 on Friday after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial of RTB101 did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 44.5% to close at $0.15. Yield10 Bioscience priced 12.48 million Class A Units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $10.75 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 37.3% to close at $1.49 after the company announced that the FDA extension of the Twiria NDA review period from Nov 16, 2019, to Feb 16, 2020.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 35.1% to close at $3.01 after the company announced weak Q3 earnings.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 32.6% to close at $1.45.
  • AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) dipped 26.4% to close at $3.97 following Q3 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 25.3% to close at $1.65 after the company priced its $9 million public offering.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 25.3% to close at $0.1756 on continued downward momentum after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 17% to close at $2.73 following Q3 results. Aurora Cannabis reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 16.5% to close at $5.15 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 14.3% to close at $1.92 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 2 Codex study of inodiftagene vixteplasmid in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 12% to close at $0.1646 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares declined 12% to close at $6.16.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 11.3% to close at $2.44.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares tumbled 11.3% to close at $2.5470.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dipped 11% to close at $11.79.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 10.6% to close at $12.20.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dropped 10.3% to close at $8.93 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 10.1% to close at $4.43.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dropped 10.1% to close at $22.45.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dipped 10% to close at $23.32.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 9.9% to close at $2.47.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares declined 9.1% to close at $2.19.
  • Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) fell 8.6% to close at $99.83 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares dropped 8.3% to close at $1.89.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 6.4% to close at $2.0971.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares fell 5% to close at $3.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + ACB)

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Analysts Disappointed With Aurora's Q1, But Some Have Faith In Future Catalysts
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 15, 2019: JCP, JD, TLRY, FCX, AMAT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2019