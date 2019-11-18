66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares climbed 151.8% to close at $1.07 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 56.3% to close at $5.94.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 29.3% to close at $9.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 28.9% to close at $2.68.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 25.4% to close at $27.02 in sympathy with the overall market after Kudlow signaled the U.S.-China trade deal is inching closer.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) rose 21.6% to close at $20.62. nLIGHT reported the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics, Inc.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 18.1% to close at $5.15.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) surged 17% to close at $10.89.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 16.7% to close at $27.00.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 16.6% to close at $29.18.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 15.6% to close at $23.76
- Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares rose 15.1% to close at $24.62.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) gained 15% to close at $4.21.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 15% to close at $17.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) rose 14.5% to close at $87.27. Taro Pharma reported commencement of tender offer to buyback up to $225 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) surged 14.1% to close at $3.81.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 13.4% to close at $2.71 following Q3 results. Plus Therapeutics reversed from a loss of $27.63 per share in the third quarter of 2018 to a profit of 3 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
- RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) gained 13.4% to close at $17.99 after the company announced it would replace Gannett Co in the S&P SmallCap 600 starting November 20th, 2019.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 13.3% to close at $59.75.
- Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) surged 13.2% to close at $25.05.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose12.9% to close at $2.89. BroadVision reported Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 11.9% to close at $3.29.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 11.8% to close at $24.02.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) climbed 11.4% to close at $3.80.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) rose 11.4% to close at $3.14.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) jumped 11.3% to close at $2.57.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 11.1% to close at $3.51.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 10.8% to close at $7.42 after Appaloosa's 13F showed it raised its stake in the company from 16.828 million to 18 million shares.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) climbed 10.8% to close at $14.93 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on Tuesday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 10.7% to close at $6.53 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on November 8th. The stock has rallied roughly 50% since then.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) jumped 10.7% to close at $81.00
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 10.6% to close at $13.41 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock dropped approximately 40% since JP Morgan downgraded the stock.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 10.4% to close at $29.40.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) climbed 10.4% to close at $29.85 following Q3 results.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 9.9% to close at $2.89.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 9% to close at $62.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 7.6% to close at $188.47 after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.
- Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) climbed 7.5% to close at $9.89 in sympathy with the overall Latin American market. Not seeing any news to justify multiple countries in Latin America to trade higher.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 6.4% to close at $1.17 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
Losers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares tumbled 86.3% to close at $1.09 on Friday after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial of RTB101 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 44.5% to close at $0.15. Yield10 Bioscience priced 12.48 million Class A Units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $10.75 million.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 37.3% to close at $1.49 after the company announced that the FDA extension of the Twiria NDA review period from Nov 16, 2019, to Feb 16, 2020.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 35.1% to close at $3.01 after the company announced weak Q3 earnings.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 32.6% to close at $1.45.
- AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) dipped 26.4% to close at $3.97 following Q3 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 25.3% to close at $1.65 after the company priced its $9 million public offering.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 25.3% to close at $0.1756 on continued downward momentum after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 17% to close at $2.73 following Q3 results. Aurora Cannabis reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 16.5% to close at $5.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 14.3% to close at $1.92 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 2 Codex study of inodiftagene vixteplasmid in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 12% to close at $0.1646 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares declined 12% to close at $6.16.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 11.3% to close at $2.44.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares tumbled 11.3% to close at $2.5470.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dipped 11% to close at $11.79.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 10.6% to close at $12.20.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dropped 10.3% to close at $8.93 after reporting Q3 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 10.1% to close at $4.43.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dropped 10.1% to close at $22.45.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dipped 10% to close at $23.32.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 9.9% to close at $2.47.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares declined 9.1% to close at $2.19.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) fell 8.6% to close at $99.83 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares dropped 8.3% to close at $1.89.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 6.4% to close at $2.0971.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares fell 5% to close at $3.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
