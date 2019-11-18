FreightWaves LIVE: Future Of Freight Media

Just two years ago, the FreightWaves news site was essentially a one man show. Now, FreightWaves employs about 40 reporters across the globe, produces 10 podcasts and has launched the first streaming TV network dedicated to freight.

FreightWaves LIVE Chicago kicked off Day One on Tuesday, November 12. The first session, "Future of Freight Media," delved into FreightWaves' evolution from a humble blog to a media powerhouse.

Image by Paul Schneider from Pixabay