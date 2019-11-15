41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares jumped 250.6% to $1.49 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) jumped 29.6% to $9.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 20.5% to $2.88 following Q3 results. Plus Therapeutics reversed from a loss of $27.63 per share in the third quarter of 2018 to a profit of 3 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares rose 14.8% to $7.05 following Q3 results.
- RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) gained 13.7% to $18.05 after the company announced it would replace Gannett Co in the S&P SmallCap 600 starting November 20th, 2019.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) rose 12.8% to $19.12. nLIGHT reported the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics, Inc.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) climbed 12.2% to $4.1050.
- Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares rose 12.2% to $24.01.
- Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) surged 12.2% to $24.84.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) climbed 12.1% to $2.96.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) rose 9.9% to $83.74. Taro Pharma reported commencement of tender offer to buyback up to $225 million.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 9.6% to $7.34 after Appaloosa's 13F showed it raised its stake in the company from 16.828 million to 18 million shares.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 9.3% to $62.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 9.2% to $23.52 in sympathy with the overall market after Kudlow signaled the U.S.-China trade deal is inching closer.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 8.6% to $13.17 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock dropped approximately 40% since JP Morgan downgraded the stock.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 7.3% to $16.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 7.3% to $2.2319.
- Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) climbed 6.4% to $9.79 in sympathy with the overall Latin American market. Not seeing any news to justify multiple countries in Latin America to trade higher.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 6.2% to $1.1679 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 6% to $12.77 after gaining 5.70% on Thursday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 5.9% to $28.18.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 5.5% to $184.79 after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.
Losers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares dipped 82.5% to $1.39 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial of RTB101 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 44.6% to $0.1497. Yield10 Bioscience priced 12.48 million Class A Units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $10.75 million.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 41.2% to $2.73 after the company announced weak Q3 earnings.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 40.2% to $1.34 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 2 Codex study of inodiftagene vixteplasmid in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 28.4% to $1.7050 after the company announced that the FDA extension of the Twiria NDA review period from Nov 16, 2019, to Feb 16, 2020.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 23.1% to $1.70 after the company priced its $9 million public offering.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 17.8% to $0.1931 on continued downward momentum after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 14.8% to $0.1593 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) dropped 14% to $8.07.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares declined 10% to $2.17.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 9.8% to $2.02.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares dropped 8.3% to $1.8886.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 8.3% to $4.52.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) fell 7.5% to $46.85.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 7.4% to $5.72 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 7.3% to $2.55.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 7% to $3.06 session following Q3 results. Aurora Cannabis reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) fell 6.6% to $102.08 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares fell 5% to $3.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
