30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock rose 28.9% to $3.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock rose 11.0% to $6.85. The market cap stands at $28.6 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $17.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.9 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.50.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $22.65.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 9.2% to $1.55. The market cap seems to be at $12.2 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares surged 7.9% to $1.71. The market cap seems to be at $220.8 million.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $2.10. The market cap stands at $209.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock increased by 6.7% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on August 28, the current rating is at Outperform.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock increased by 6.1% to $0.68. The market cap stands at $145.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares surged 2.9% to $37.51. The market cap stands at $953.4 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 2.8% to $47.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.5 million.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $9.05. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares rose 0.8% to $37.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $33.00.
Losers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares fell 71.7% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $264.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $23.00.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock fell 29.4% to $1.56. The market cap seems to be at $4.6 million.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock plummeted 29.4% to $1.68. The market cap seems to be at $70.2 million.
- Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock plummeted 14.9% to $0.20. The market cap stands at $25.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares declined 13.1% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $4.2 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Motif Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock fell 11.8% to $0.15.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock plummeted 10.6% to $2.95. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) stock plummeted 10.3% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.71. The market cap seems to be at $8.0 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock decreased by 4.1% to $4.23. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 2.4% to $0.48. The market cap seems to be at $25.2 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 2.2% to $0.55. The market cap stands at $104.2 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock plummeted 1.8% to $15.55. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on November 15, the current rating is at Hold.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock declined 1.1% to $2.72. The market cap seems to be at $721.1 million.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock plummeted 1.0% to $6.75. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares declined 1.0% to $48.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) stock fell 1.0% to $43.43. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on November 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
