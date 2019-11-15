6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $38.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $20.01. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $0.65. The market cap seems to be at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
Losers
