'Hey Siri, Buy My Groceries At Walmart' Is Now A Real Thing

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) shoppers can now dictate their grocery orders through Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices.

What Happened

Walmart said in Monday it reached an agreement with Apple to bring Walmart Voice Order functionality to Siri. Customers can now speak an order outlook and add items to their Walmart Online Grocery Cart.

Customers need to simply state "Add to Walmart" followed by the name of the product they wish to buy. Walmart's personal shoppers will then fulfill an order and give customers the option of in-store pick up or at-home delivery.

"We built Walmart Voice Order with customers in mind. We designed the entire experience for voice shopping to help save time in the kitchen, in the car, or on the go," Walmart executives said in the press release. "We know customers are busy and we're here to help."

Why It's Important

Walmart's voice shopping feature includes some self-learning technologies that will improve the shopping experience, the company said. For example, the app can recognize preferred brands and instead of repeating "Great Value organic orange juice with no pulp" each week they will be able to simply say "orange juice" and the app will understand the order.

Walmart also said in the press release it "won't stop here" with bringing new innovation to its shopping experience. The retailer will continue working with the "best companies" to "make shopping even easier."

