Analysts Offer Early Take On Walmart's Q3, Highlight Advantages Over Amazon

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 10:55am   Comments
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported third-quarter results with notable momentum and strength in the e-commerce business.

'Blowout Quarter'

Walmart reported a typical "blowout quarter" but this would be par for the course after beating earnings expectations in 16 of the past 17 quarters, CFRA senior analyst Garrett Nelson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

One of the main highlights from the report is the e-commerce business, which accounted for just 5% of total U.S. sales. The business is growing north of 40%, however, which is triple the growth rate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Among the entire retail universe under CFRA's coverage, Walmart remains a top pick. Nelson said the company's online business, especially in groceries, has so much more room to expand and ultimately expand annual earnings per share from $4.91 last year to $6 per share.

See Also: Walmart To Open Q3 Books And Offer A Look-See On Key Holiday Shopping Season

Utilizing Logistics

Walmart's earnings shows the company is doing "really well" in utilizing its logistics which gives it a leg up over Amazon, retail and sales analyst Erin Sykes said on a Fox Business interview. Specifically, Walmart has a combination of warehouses, stores, distribution and shipping logistics, all of which Amazon needs to improve on.

By contrast, Walmart only needs to improve its "tech game," she said. As such, Walmart would be better suited to improve its one of area of weakness, especially at a time when Amazon is "looking outside" off it's core Amazon.com business and into other initiatives.

"They are rivals, but I think Walmart is winning here," Sykes said.

Walmart's stock ticked up about 1.5% to $122.83 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsPerform

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

