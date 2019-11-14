5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $7.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais, Inc. (NYSE: CIG) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $3.06.
- Alliant Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNT) shares rose 0.8% to $53.05. The market cap seems to be at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $53.00.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia, Inc. (NYSE: ELP) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $14.10.
Losers
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) stock fell 0.7% to $86.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $30.6 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $89.00.
