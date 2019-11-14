5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares increased by 11.1% to $0.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 9.5% to $3.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares surged 7.3% to $1.62. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock fell 0.5% to $11.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares declined 0.5% to $21.82.
