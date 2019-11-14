Market Overview

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) stock increased by 27.4% to $3.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock rose 8.6% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.3 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 4.8% to $2.16. The market cap seems to be at $209.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock rose 3.2% to $36.64. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 3.1% to $2.00. The market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock surged 2.9% to $6.74. The market cap seems to be at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares rose 2.9% to $14.00. The market cap seems to be at $539.2 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on September 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares increased by 2.4% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) stock surged 1.3% to $190.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $328.00.

 

Losers

  • Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares decreased by 34.2% to $0.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $66.8 million.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares plummeted 14.4% to $0.89. The market cap seems to be at $8.0 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares declined 12.0% to $12.00. The market cap seems to be at $178.8 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.30.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares decreased by 6.5% to $17.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.00.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock declined 5.2% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.5 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares plummeted 3.1% to $1.55. The market cap seems to be at $220.8 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock fell 2.3% to $3.46. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock fell 1.6% to $7.14. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock decreased by 1.5% to $2.63.
  • GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) stock fell 1.2% to $44.12. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on November 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

