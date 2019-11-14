TTN Fleet Solutions Leverages Vast Network For Roadside Assistance

If a truck in your fleet broke down a long way from home, who would you contact for assistance? Sure, thousands of wrecker companies are ready to help, but how do you know who to trust?

TTN Fleet Solutions' network of service providers delivers round-the-clock maintenance and logistics support to carriers in times of trouble. Executive Vice President Tyler Harden detailed those crucial services with FreightWaves CSO John "JT" Engstrom, as part of a series of "Fuller Speed Ahead" episodes at FreightWaves LIVE Chicago.

As a third-generation heavy-duty tower, Harden understands the struggles truckers face on a daily basis. He made his industry debut at an early age, working for his family's business, Jim's Towing Service in Bakersfield, California, where he rose to the rank of vice president.

TTN strives to "be the company your drivers want you to be" by being readily available day or night to fix breakdowns and keep its customers moving.

They provide 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, as well as scheduled and preventative maintenance for fleets of all sizes, according to TTN. Drivers facing mechanical issues rely on TTN's call center staff of service experts for technical advice and assistance.

TTN manages half a million repair events annually and says its customers save 15-27% on maintenance and repair services.

Yet TTN owns no wreckers. Instead, it partners with a broad network of highly qualified wrecking companies across the U.S. and Canada so customers can rest easy knowing a trusted TTN service provider is never too far to help.

"We mold ourselves to be whatever our clients are looking for by running their maintenance plan," Harden said. "We're small, agile and flexible enough that we can fill in the gaps. That's the magic of what we do."

TTN has been a cloud-based service since the company's founding 10 years ago, according to Harden.

He told FreightWaves exclusively that TTN plans to release its Service Plus platform, which aims to further understand the wants and needs of its customers to better work with them.

"Right now, we ask quite a few questions about our service providers, but we're actually moving into now ‘What else do you do? What else do you want to do? What are the other opportunities that we can work together on?" Harden said.

The platform is still in testing, but Harden expects a forward-facing user interface will be released soon.

Image Sourced from Pixabay