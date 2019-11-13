44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares rose 33.3% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares rose 25% to $49.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 16.6% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.67% on Tuesday.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 14.8% to $26.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 14% to $39.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 13.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 12.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 8.3% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 7.6% to $20.43 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) rose 5.8% to $8.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 5% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 4.9% to $68.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares rose 4.5% to $130.99 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $130 per share in cash.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 4.5% to $7.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.78% on Tuesday.
- LGL Group Inc (NYSE: LGL) rose 4.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 sales of $8.6 million, up from $6.338 million in the same quarter last year.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 4.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3.9% to $25.20 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 results.
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 3.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VIPS) rose 3.4% to $12.43 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) rose 2.8% to $205.68 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 28.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 26.9% to $13.89 in pre-market trading as a potential sell-off after the company's stock increased over 300% during yesterday's session.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 21.7% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares fell 21.4% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 18% to $0.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 17.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 11.4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 & FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 10% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 9.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 9% to $15.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 9% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $55 million common stock offering.
- NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 8.9% to $34.10 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a 3.2 million share common stock offering.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 8.1% to $21.19 after the company issued weak Q4 revenue guidance.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 7.3% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 6.5% to $95.00 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 5.8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and Q3 sales down from last year.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 4.8% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong 2019 sales guidance..
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 4.8% to $35.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $75 million common stock offering.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell 4.2% to $35.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed offering of $1 billion of convertible notes.
- ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 4% to $0.96 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 3.7% to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.6% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) fell 3.5% to $3.90 in the pre-market trading session after.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) fell 3.4% to $250.00 in pre-market trading.
