50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) shares climbed 121.5% to $16.24 after Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) agreed to purchase the remaining shares of the company it does not already own in a merger transaction for $16.50 per share in cash.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 91.8% to $8.44 after the company announced successful DNA tagging of leather at an Asia-based tannery.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) rose 23.5% to $3.47 after the company agreed to be acquired by Advisor Group for $3.50 per share in cash.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 21.9% to $4.90.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) climbed 22% to $18.08 after the company reported Q3 results and announced the sale of Androscoggin and Stevens Point Mills for $400 million.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 20.6% to $20.40 ahead of the open following an FDA briefing doc for the company's Vascepa. The doc comes ahead of Thursday's FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting which will consider safety and efficacy for Vascepa.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 19.2% to $36.95 following strong Q3 sales.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) surged 18.8% to $11.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 16.6% to $28.24 following Q3 results.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) climbed 15.6% to $25.21 following strong Q3 results.
- DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) gained 12.8% to $33.15 despite reporting worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 12.7% to $3.37 after the company announced KD025 met its primary endpoint.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares gained 12.5% to $6.36.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) rose 12% to $25.79 after Yageo announced plans to acquire KEMET for $27.20 per share in cash.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 11.7% to $0.5753 following Q3 results.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 11.2% to $7.72.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) rose 10.6% to $22.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) gained 10.6% to $2.9650. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) climbed 10.6% to $13.92 following Q3 results.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 10.3% to $7.97 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares gained 10.2% to $69.66 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 9.9% to $40.51 following Q3 results.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) rose 8.9% to $14.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares rose 8.7% to $33.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) gained 8.6% to $3.03 following Q3 results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) climbed 7.3% to $6.44
- IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) gained 7.1% to $41.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 6.2% to $1.975 following report Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has raised $400 million in latest funding round, Reuters reported.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares dipped 68.7% to $3.4401 after the company put Phase I/II study of SGT-001 on clinical hold following notification from the FDA.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPLO) dropped 58% to $2.61 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 28.4% to $1.8199 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dipped 24% to $3.70 after reporting Q3 results.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares dropped 20.4% to $2.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) tumbled 19% to $0.5311 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) dropped 18.8% to $4.63 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 16.5% to $7.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also filed for a $150 million common stock offering through JonesTrading.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) dropped 14.2% to $2.5903. Oramed announced successful Phase IIb study of oral insulin in Type 2 diabetes.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) tumbled 12.9% to $13.25 following Q3 results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) declined 12.7% to $7.39 following downbeat Q3 results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 12% to $17.37.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 11.4% to $3.0038 after the company issued weak Q4 revenue guidance. BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) shares declined 10.8% to $41.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares fell 10.4% to $8.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares dropped 8.9% to $3.8090.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 8.9% to $37.40 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) fell 8.4% to $154.57 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 8.2% to $13.19 after reporting Q3 results.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 7.3% to $32.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) dropped 7.2% to $52.42.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dipped 5.7% to $5.72 after the company announced it has not reached a resolution with Windstream and mediation has been suspended indefinitely.
