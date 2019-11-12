Market Overview

2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 4.0% to $6.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) shares decreased by 0.4% to $16.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

