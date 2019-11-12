4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 3.8% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on November 06, the current rating is at Sell.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock surged 2.6% to $4.40. The market cap seems to be at $960.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.