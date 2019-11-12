Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 7:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 3.8% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on November 06, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock surged 2.6% to $4.40. The market cap seems to be at $960.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares declined 4.3% to $2.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $33.2 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock decreased by 1.9% to $1.55. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + RRC)

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2019
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Going Green Is Worth It In Bond ETFs