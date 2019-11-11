38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares gained 37.5% to $2.42.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares climbed 24.4% to $22.88 after the company announced it would be acquired by OpenText for $23 per share in cash.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares gained 17.8% to $0.2670 after the company announced that Anthony Fernando was appointed as the new President and CEO.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) gained 13.4% to $10.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 13.2% to $13.85 after falling 12.57% on Friday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares jumped 12.8% to $6.09.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares gained 12.6% to $4.57.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 12.5% to $12.16 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) gained 11.7% to $4.8250 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 10.7% to $43.18.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) gained 9.7% to $7.90.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares climbed 9.3% to $44.18 on continued upward momentum. The stock has increased roughly 210% since its IPO in August 7.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 8.8% to $33.64.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 8.7% to $9.10 after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly-traded companies.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 8.5% to $3.69 after the company reported strategic divestiture of San Antonio Refinery, related assets to Starlight for $63 million in cash.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) jumped 8.5% to $8.85.
- CENTOGENE B.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares gained 7.8% to $14.00.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares gained 7.2% to $79.72.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) climbed 6.3% to $62.97 following a media report KKR is considering buying the company.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares tumbled 69.2% to $0.84 after an adverse FDA verdict on its lead drug Tlando, previously known as LPCN 1021. Lipocine said Monday the FDA said "nay" for the third time for its Tlando, an oral testosterone replacement therapy for use in adult males for treating conditions associated with hypogonadism, which is a deficiency of endogenous testosterone. The complete response letter, or CRL, issued by the FDA signaling the application cannot be approved in the present form, pointed to one deficiency — the efficacy trial not meeting the three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentration. The CRL, however, did not identify issues related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 56.1% to $0.9139 after the company reported that the TreeTopp global pivotal study of varlitinib in biliary tract cancer did not meet its co-primary endpoint.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 51.8% to $39.92 after the company announced a 44% patient discontinuation rate in its NC318 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) fell 26.7% to $3.18. Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) reported a merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals also reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 23.1% to $5.66.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares fell 23.1% to $21.61.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 15.8% to $2.7950 after the company reported strategic update and operational restructuring.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares dropped 13.7% to $2.33 following weak Q3 earnings.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 13.4% to $4.9779.
- 36KR HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ: KRKR) fell 12.7% to $11.40.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) tumbled 10.8% to $1.91 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 38% following the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results last Thursday.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) dipped 10.8% to $4.44.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) fell 10.8% to $53.53.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 10% to $19.58.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) dropped 8.7% to $5.43. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $8.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 8.6% to $3.1250.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) dipped 8% to $29.05 after Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 8% to $9.32 after climbing 8.47% on Friday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 6.1% to $1.8597 after the company cut its electric car subsidies. The Chinese car sales have also declined for 16 consecutive months in October.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.