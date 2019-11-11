7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 6.3% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $0.92. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on November 06, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares fell 3.3% to $4.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Macquarie, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.4% to $1.64. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares fell 1.9% to $39.35. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 1.9% to $19.32. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares plummeted 1.4% to $38.67. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.