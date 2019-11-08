Several Rounds Of Weekend Snow To Hit Northern States

Back-to-back-to-back snowstorms will slam parts of the U.S. today – Friday, November 8 – through this weekend. From the peaks of the northern Rockies to the prairies of the upper Midwest, drivers will have to deal with plenty of slick roads and perhaps reduced visibility from time to time. Shippers should expect short-term delays in freight movement due to potential traffic issues or roadblocks.

Round One

The lake effect snow machine keeps cranking today across portions of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, northern lower Michigan, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York state. An additional one to three inches are likely on the I-90 corridor from Erie, Pennsylvania to just south of Buffalo, New York, on I-76 from Erie southward to Meadville, Pennsylvania, and in areas north of Traverse City on US-31 in lower Michigan. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some of these areas, housed inside the FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events platform in the map below.

SONAR Critical Events: Friday, November 8, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Look for scattered snow showers across interior New England, where widespread snow hit Wednesday and is likely still on the ground. Today's snow will affect mainly high elevations in northern portions of New York state, Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as northern and eastern Maine. Roads in this region, including I-95, may be very slick due to a combination of snow and black ice.

A fast-moving system will bring another round of snow tonight to the Minnesota Arrowhead and northern Wisconsin, as well as parts of upper and lower Michigan. Look for minor accumulations of one to two inches east of a line from International Falls to Two Harbors, Minnesota to Bayfield and Mercer in Wisconsin on the southwestern end of Lake Superior. Other areas will pick up between a dusting to an inch.

A cold front will push through NE MT this weekend, bringing precipitation & cold temperatures!

