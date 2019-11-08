Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 148 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest:
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 19.88% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock moved down 0.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.46 to open trading.
- Allstate (OTC: ASTLZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.70 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.35% on the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares set a new yearly low of $74.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $19.70. Shares then traded down 1.23%.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock moved down 4.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.34 to open trading.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares were up 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $75.75.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.75 today morning. The stock traded down 6.41% over the session.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.54%.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $24.02. Shares then traded down 23.4%.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit a yearly low of $36.88 today morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.7% on the day.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock moved down 0.8% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.28 to open trading.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.41 today morning. The stock traded down 17.3% over the session.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.11% on the day.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.91% on the day.
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) shares fell to $27.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.31%.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 29.73% over the rest of the day.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock moved down 1.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.36 to open trading.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares moved down 0.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.12 to begin trading.
- AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.06. Shares then traded down 69.75%.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.09%.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares moved down 1.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to begin trading.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday. The stock was down 5.13% for the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares moved up 19.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to begin trading.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell to $15.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.74%.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares were down 7.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.61.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock moved up 1.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.83 to open trading.
- People (OTC: PPLXF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 39.76% over the rest of the day.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares set a new yearly low of $16.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.05. Shares then traded down 26.96%.
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares moved down 0.48% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.17 to begin trading.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares were down 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.05.
- Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares were down 2.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares fell to $7.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.06%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares set a new yearly low of $8.70 this morning. The stock was down 17.86% on the session.
- Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC: TNEYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares were down 4.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.79.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.33% on the day.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% for the day.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.25% on the day.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 22.46%.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell to $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.11%.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares were down 2.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.53.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.87 this morning. The stock was down 11.07% on the session.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares moved down 13.89% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.66 to begin trading.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit a yearly low of $14.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
- Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock moved down 5.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.31 to open trading.
- Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares were down 1.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.85.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.94% on the session.
- Crimson Wine Group (OTC: CWGL) stock hit $6.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.21% over the course of the day.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.87% on the day.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.75, and later moved down 51.86% over the session.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded up 1.33%.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.91, and later moved down 5.0% over the session.
- Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) stock moved down 4.97% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.99 to open trading.
- Reitmans (Canada) (OTC: RTMAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.29. Shares then traded down 1.53%.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares were down 16.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.66.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.93% on the session.
- White Gold (OTC: WHGOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.75%.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.07% over the rest of the day.
- FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) shares moved down 13.03% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.96 to begin trading.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.77 today morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
- Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) shares fell to $1.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.74%.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock moved down 3.8% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.69 to open trading.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 15.69% for the day.
- Theralase Technologies (OTC: TLTFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.93% on the day.
- Amarillo Gold (OTC: AGCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 7.66% over the session.
- James E. Wagner (OTC: JWCAF) stock hit $0.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- Quorum Health (NYSE: QHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 38.3% over the session.
- Jericho Oil (OTC: JROOF) stock moved down 4.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
- Red Cat Holdings (OTC: RCAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.08, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock hit $0.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.4% over the course of the day.
- MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares were down 0.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.73% on the day.
- Regency Affiliates (OTC: RAFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 12.84%.
- China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC: ZXAIY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 26.71% over the session.
- Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 23.95% over the session.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares fell to $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.63%.
- Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.11.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) shares were down 4.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.67.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares moved down 0.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 12.87% for the day.
- ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.64% over the rest of the day.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.57% over the rest of the day.
- Medx Health (OTC: MDXHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 2.26%.
- Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares fell to $1.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.57, and later moved down 8.47% over the session.
- West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTC: WHYRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.56% on the session.
- Angkor Resources (OTC: ANKOF) shares fell to $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.88%.
- Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday. The stock was down 16.67% for the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.24% on the day.
- TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.62%.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares fell to $1.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.23%.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares were down 21.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.00.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 7.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.97 to open trading.
- LeoNovus (OTC: LVNSF) stock moved down 0.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock moved down 12.83% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.26 to open trading.
- American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% for the day.
- BlueBird Battery Metals (OTC: BBBMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 22.65% for the day.
- UBid Holdings (OTC: UBID) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 50.0%.
- SCI Engineered Materials (OTC: SCIA) shares fell to $1.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%.
- Miramont Resources (OTC: MRRMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% for the day.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 1.02% over the session.
- Melkior Resources (OTC: MKRIF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- BioPharmX (AMEX: BPMX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) stock hit $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.38% over the course of the day.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.03% over the rest of the day.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.04% on the day.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- Kreido Biofuels (OTC: KRBF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 53.64% over the course of the day.
- 21C Metals (OTC: DCNNF) shares were down 2.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.02% over the rest of the day.
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC: RVVTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.34% over the rest of the day.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares fell to $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.49%.
- ThreeD Capital (OTC: BWSOF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 54.95% for the day.
- Select Sands (OTC: SLSDF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.66% over the course of the day.
- Luvu Brands (OTC: LUVU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 18.5% over the rest of the day.
- Trichome Financial (OTC: TRICF) shares fell to $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.08%.
- West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0014 this morning. The stock was down 17.65% for the day.
- LiCo Energy Metals (OTC: WCTXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday. The stock was down 24.0% for the day.
- GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Kalmin (OTC: KLMN) shares moved up 14.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- GASE Energy (OTC: GASE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.0035, and later moved down 30.0% over the session.
- UA Multimedia (OTC: UAMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 40.0%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0006. Shares then traded down 25.0%.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
- Safer Shot (OTC: SAFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 98.0%.
- Environmental Packaging (OTC: EPTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00075 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.12%.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.