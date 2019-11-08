Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 148 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 19.88% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock moved down 0.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.46 to open trading.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00075 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.12%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.