EKA Launches Cloud-Based Marketplace Solution

EKA recently launched Enterprise Broker Omni-TMS (transportation management system), a cloud-based platform to help large brokers digitize their business.

"The end-to-end cloud-based Enterprise Broker TMS software solution is focused on large customers to transform their logistics and private marketplace business for rapid growth," said JJ Singh, EKA's CEO and founder, in a statement.

Additionally, EKA announced that it has completed a collaboration agreement with Transflo.

Transflo offers telematics, and business process automation solutions to the transportation industry.

That industry "is experiencing significant change, and most of it comes from software and technology," Frank Adelman, President and CEO of Transflo, said in a release.

"Creating a strategic relationship with a state-of-the-art end-end cloud-based logistics software solution provider like EKA will help accelerate the delivery of transformative solutions to small- and medium-size brokers, shippers and carriers," Adelman said.

EKA provides a digital freight integration ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses. The platform serves as the system of record across multiple applications and ties into other freight solutions.

The company launched its Omni-TMS platform for small and medium-sized brokers, carriers and shippers in 2018.

This latest solution completes the EKA suite of Broker TMS offerings – Core, Professional and Enterprise – to help broker customers of any size digitize their business and thrive in the new supply chain world.

"With increased pressure to provide superior customer service and the shipper's need for freight visibility," Singh said, "EKA's innovative software tools enable large broker customers to make better decisions and faster, at an affordable cost and with increased flexibility to manage all their freight businesses including 4PLs [fourth-party logistics providers.]"

Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay