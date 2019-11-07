Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Genco Shipping & Trading, Inc. (NYSE: GNK) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $10.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $391.9 million.
  • Nielsen Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NLSN) shares surged 4.0% to $20.90. The market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Navios Maritime, Inc. (NYSE: NNA) shares surged 1.9% to $7.50. The market cap stands at $102.0 million.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $146.78. The market cap stands at $76.1 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $165.00.

 

Losers

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $13.2 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Why ETFs Are The Better Way To Mid-Cap Stocks