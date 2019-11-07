5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genco Shipping & Trading, Inc. (NYSE: GNK) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $10.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $391.9 million.
- Nielsen Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NLSN) shares surged 4.0% to $20.90. The market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $27.00.
- Navios Maritime, Inc. (NYSE: NNA) shares surged 1.9% to $7.50. The market cap stands at $102.0 million.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $146.78. The market cap stands at $76.1 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $165.00.
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $13.2 million.
