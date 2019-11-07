Market Overview

23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock increased by 41.3% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 28.2% to $3.32. The market cap seems to be at $64.1 million.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock moved upwards by 20.2% to $184.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $185.00.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock increased by 13.2% to $24.00. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 11.8% to $2.93. The market cap stands at $875.6 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares surged 9.3% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares increased by 7.4% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) stock rose 3.7% to $53.30. The market cap seems to be at $13.7 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on September 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares rose 3.4% to $57.50. The market cap seems to be at $12.2 billion.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock rose 3.2% to $20.05. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 2.7% to $16.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

 

Losers

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares decreased by 24.2% to $1.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares decreased by 15.8% to $6.00. The market cap seems to be at $470.6 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares decreased by 11.7% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock plummeted 8.6% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $49.4 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock decreased by 8.3% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • Quotient, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock plummeted 5.7% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.9 million.
  • Constellation, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) stock declined 5.2% to $26.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 3.8% to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $153.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares declined 3.2% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.4 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares declined 3.0% to $2.30. The market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock decreased by 2.8% to $0.27. The market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 2.7% to $2.93. The market cap seems to be at $265.6 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.

