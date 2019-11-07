30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 35.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results from the open label extension part of the SHINE study for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares rose 20.8% to $184.89 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 16.1% to $4.47 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 13.3% to $24.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance and issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) rose 12.7% to $28.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.9% to $2.88 following Q3 results.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) rose 9.2% to $22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) rose 9% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 8.2% to $17.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 8.1% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 7.4% to $18.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 6.3% to $89.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 5.9% to $113.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares rose 4.4% to $59.60 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 38.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares fell 30.7% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Obseva said the results from the Phase 2 European confirmatory study of nolasiban in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization did not meet the primary endpoint of an increase in ongoing pregnancy rate at 10 weeks.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 27.7% to $9.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.51) compared to the $0.09 estimate and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 16.8% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares fell 14.7% to $6.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 14% to $121.35 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 12.1% to $119.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) shares fell 11.4% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 11.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 10.4% to $2.42 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 10.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) fell 9.6% to $54.00 after the company reported Q3 results and to announced plans to acquire Buildium for $580 million in cash.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares fell 6.3% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and agreed to sell its global relocation business to SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.
- Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 5.5% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after the company narrowed the high end of FY19 sales guidance.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares fell 5.5% to $74.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares fell 5.3% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
