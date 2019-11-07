Market Overview

Bionano Genomics Wins Contract, Stock Up 50%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 7:20am   Comments
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced on Thursday that Novogene has adopted the Saphyr system for genome imaging and incorporated it into their expansive repertoire of genome analysis technology services.

“We believe the addition of Bionano technology could enable Novogene's global customers to achieve comprehensive analysis of platinum genome assembly, and genome structure, including highly accurate detection of genomic structural variations that remain unresolved by current next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and other methods," the company said in a statement.

Bionano Genomics shares were trading up 45.72% at $1.31 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $8 and a 52-week low of 50 cents.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
