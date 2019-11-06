Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Forces Flight Cancellations

After a German court dismissed an injunction filed by Lufthansa on Nov. 6 against UFO, a union representing cabin crew, the airline has canceled about 1,300 flights as it prepares to weather a 48-hour strike. The strike will affect about 700 flights leaving from Germany on Nov. 7 and about 600 leaving on Nov. 8. Shippers could face delays in receipt of air cargo because of the cancellations. Affiliate airlines, including Eurowings and SunExpress, could also be affected.

Lufthansa noted in a press release that whether affected by the strike or not, all Lufthansa Group passengers with flights booked to, from or via Frankfurt and Munich on the two dates can rebook their flights free of charge on an alternative Lufthansa Group flight within the next 10 days.

Lufthansa also has arranged for passengers to use rail service Deutsche Bahn in exchange for flights on domestic routes, regardless of whether or not their flights have been canceled.

The union has made wage demands for all five of Lufthansa's aviation businesses covered by German collective bargaining law. A majority of UFO union members voted earlier in the month for an indefinite strike against all Lufthansa companies.

Lufthansa has condemned the strike and does not recognize the union's board as having authorization to represent the crew members. The airline has for months refused to negotiate with UFO.

