17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock increased by 22.7% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 20.8% to $2.90. The market cap seems to be at $70.2 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock surged 9.4% to $2.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares surged 6.6% to $0.81. The market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares surged 3.4% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • CVS Health, Inc. (NYSE: CVS) shares increased by 2.6% to $69.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 27, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares surged 1.5% to $21.82. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock surged 1.4% to $30.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $8.64. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock decreased by 27.6% to $21.10 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 06, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) stock decreased by 27.2% to $2.50. The market cap stands at $920.3 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 12, is at Sell, with a price target of $2.50.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares plummeted 13.2% to $117.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $174.00.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock fell 5.0% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 06, the current rating is at Buy.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) stock declined 4.5% to $1.49. The market cap seems to be at $945.1 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares decreased by 3.2% to $3.22. The market cap stands at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares decreased by 2.4% to $90.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 1.3% to $0.32. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
