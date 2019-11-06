Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aircastle, Inc. (NYSE: AYR) shares increased by 16.0% to $32.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 21, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock surged 0.7% to $21.72.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 2.8% to $5.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 0.5% to $10.92. The market cap stands at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock declined 0.3% to $9.86. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

