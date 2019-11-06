5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aircastle, Inc. (NYSE: AYR) shares increased by 16.0% to $32.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 21, the current rating is at Underweight.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock surged 0.7% to $21.72.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 2.8% to $5.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 0.5% to $10.92. The market cap stands at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock declined 0.3% to $9.86. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
