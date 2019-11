Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 78 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Madison Systems (OTC: MADI) .

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.85 today morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.26% on the day. Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) shares fell to $250.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.71%.

shares fell to $250.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.71%. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 38.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 38.7% for the day. trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.57 today morning. The stock was down 21.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.57 today morning. The stock was down 21.09% on the session. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.05, and later moved down 1.44% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.05, and later moved down 1.44% over the session. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.29, and later moved down 2.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.29, and later moved down 2.67% over the session. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $12.28. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $12.28. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) stock hit $5.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 21.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 21.82% over the course of the day. Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.40 today morning. The stock traded up 1.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.40 today morning. The stock traded up 1.83% over the session. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76 today morning. The stock traded down 8.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76 today morning. The stock traded down 8.66% over the session. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved up 0.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.84 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.84 to begin trading. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.29% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.29% for the day. Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.96 today morning. The stock was down 22.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.96 today morning. The stock was down 22.38% on the session. RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.94%. Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock hit $0.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.53% over the course of the day. Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 28.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 28.21% for the day. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 24.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 24.17% for the day. Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.85, and later moved down 27.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.85, and later moved down 27.69% over the session. Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock moved down 3.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) stock moved down 3.38% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.38% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session. Rupert Resources (OTC: RUPRF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.52% on the day. Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 3.4% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 3.4% over the session. Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.49% over the session. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.31, and later moved down 0.94% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.31, and later moved down 0.94% over the session. Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. Tree Island Steel (OTC: TWIRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 75.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 75.0% on the day. Alderon Iron Ore (OTC: AXXDF) stock moved down 14.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 14.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 15.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 15.52% over the session. Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.29. Shares then traded down 2.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.29. Shares then traded down 2.35%. Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.45% over the rest of the day. Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.29% on the session. Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.63%. HealthWarehouse.com (OTC: HEWA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.0% on the day. H-CYTE (OTC: HCYT) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.23% for the day. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares moved down 7.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares moved up 2.99% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.99% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading. CanAlaska Uranium (OTC: CVVUF) stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.3% over the course of the day. Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) stock moved up 10.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading.

stock moved up 10.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading. Wunong Asia Pacific Co (OTC: AITA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTC: HHBT) shares moved down 45.45% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.

shares moved down 45.45% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. Destination Maternity (OTC: DESTQ) stock hit $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.49% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.49% over the course of the day. Focus Graphite (OTC: FCSMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 42.34% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 42.34% over the rest of the day. SCI Engineered Materials (OTC: SCIA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CurAegis Technologies (OTC: CRGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 94.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 94.67% over the session. Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. I-Minerals (OTC: IMAHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Minnova (OTC: AGRDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 41.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 41.86% on the session. One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0047 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0047 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day. Idle Media (OTC: IDLM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Arctic Star Exploration (OTC: ASDZF) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.67%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.67%. China Sun Group High-Tech (OTC: CSGH) stock moved down 10.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0018 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0018 to open trading. Endocan (OTC: ENDO) stock moved down 8.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00275 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00275 to open trading. All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.0% on the day. MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Hanna Capital (OTC: NITMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 49.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 49.17% on the session. Plaintree Systems (OTC: PTEEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. CloudCommerce (OTC: CLWD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0022 today morning. The stock was down 18.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0022 today morning. The stock was down 18.52% on the session. AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0041 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0041 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session. First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Glacier Lake Resources (OTC: GLIIF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.0% on the session. Plandai Biotechnology (OTC: PLPL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00045 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00045 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Monster Arts (OTC: APPZ) stock moved up 9900.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved up 9900.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0013 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0013 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Madison Systems (OTC: MADI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

