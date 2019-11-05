3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares surged 4.7% to $7.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock increased by 3.1% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares plummeted 2.8% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
