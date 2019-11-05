Market Overview

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares moved upwards by 31.5% to $28.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $550.7 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $11.13. The market cap seems to be at $224.7 million. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock surged 4.8% to $290.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on October 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $325.00.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares increased by 4.4% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock rose 1.1% to $36.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on October 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $110.85. The market cap seems to be at $35.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on October 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $140.00.
  • iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares increased by 1.0% to $50.00. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 24, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock fell 5.7% to $29.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $51.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 1.7% to $13.28. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares plummeted 1.0% to $3.57. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Premkt MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

