46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares climbed 45.4% to close at $10.18 on Monday.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) gained 31.9% to close at $29.04 after the company agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) for $30.75 per share in cash.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 25.8% to close at $4.29.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares gained 22.4% to close at $3.23 on Monday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 20.3% to close at $9.59.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) climbed 20.3% to close at $10.20.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 17.7% to close at $3.13 after reporting Q3 results.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 17.2% to close at $3.55.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) gained 17.1% to close at $17.85.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 16.9% to close at $5.32 in sympathy with the overall market after National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said: "we're relatively close to an agreement" and that Trump invited President Xi to the U.S. to sign if both sides agree on the "phase one" deal.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 16.7% to close at $2.80.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 15.7% to close at $7.50 after announcing 'positive' interim safety and efficacy data from ongoing trial of off-the-shelf allocetra in patients with severe sepsis.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) climbed 15.5% to close at $161.50.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) gained 15% to close at $26.78. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from Underperform to Buy.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) rose 15% to close at $2.83.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 14.9% to close at $9.63.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 14.8% to close at $18.97 after various analysts initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 14.5% to close at $9.61.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 13.9% to close at $3.85. The stock has been volatile amid lawsuits against opioid-related companies this year.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) climbed 13.8% to close at $6.85.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 13.7% to close at $21.18 following earlier reports indicating Sachem Head Capital Management has built a stake in the company and is pushing for a sale.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 13.1% to close at $7.27 following news over the weekend recent wildfires in California are "mostly under control." After falling 60% in just 3 sessions 2 weeks ago, shares have now rebounded by about 113%.
- SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) rose 12.8% to close at $18.70.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 12.7% to close at $2.75. Contango Oil and Gas reported closing of the acquisition of the assets of White Star Petroleum LLC, and the expansion of its senior credit facility.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) surged 12.4% to close at $3.89.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 12% to close at $3.74.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 10.1% to close at $2.94 after surging 6.80% on Friday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 8% to close at $6.86 after surging 12.79% on Friday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares gained 6.2% to close at $7.35 after the company announced FDA approval of its Talicia for treatment of H Pylori in adults.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6.2% to close at $14.60.
Losers
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares dipped 35.5% to close at $1.91 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dipped 33.7% to close at $71.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 18.9% to close at $17.14 despite a Q3 earnings beat as the company is facing a federal investigation into its accounting practices.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 16.1% to close at $13.60.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 15.8% to close at $3.04 after climbing 22.9% on Friday. Tonix Pharma moved the timing of its primary endpoint from week 4 to week 12.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 13.8% to close at $2.00.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 12.1% to close at $7.01 after rising 24.34% on Friday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) dropped 12% to close at $1.84.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 11.6% to close at $4.64.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dipped 11.3% to close at $16.13.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) tumbled 10.8% to close at $2.06.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 10.3% to close at $20.72.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) tumbled 9.2% to close at $17.63.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 8.6% to close at $6.90.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) dropped 7.5% to close at $37.01.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) dropped 7.4% to close at $40.82.
