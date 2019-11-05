Daimler Trucks Recalls Great Western Models Over Sleeper Side Door Issue

Western Star is recalling 2,546 heavy-duty trucks because the sleeper side door can detach while the truck is in motion, creating a risk of the falling door striking another vehicle.

One incident reported in July prompted the recall by Daimler Trucks North America, the parent company of Western Star, according to a post on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

The post listed no reports of crashes or injuries. It covers Western Star 4900 and 5700 models from 2017 to 2020 built between Nov. 14, 2016, and Sept. 10, 2019. About 1% of the vehicles have the condition that led to the recall, according to NHTSA.

Daimler Trucks said it is developing a remedy for the issue, which is believed to be due to adhesive failure caused by manufacturing process issues. Daimler Trucks has reports of the baggage or sleeper side door separating from the hinge assembly.

Daimler Trucks North America-authorized service facilities will perform repairs. Owner and dealer notification is planned for Dec. 7. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-722.

