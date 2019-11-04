Fuller Speed Ahead Podcast: VP Of Delta Cargo Shawn Cole

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller sits down with Shawn Cole, Vice President of Delta Cargo. They talk about how industries globally rely on air cargo to move perishables to and from the United States.

According to Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), the airline carries 2.2 billion cargo ton-miles each year. Delta Cargo has over 2,000 employees worldwide who work alongside their passenger-focused counterparts. A typical Delta airplane carries passengers and their luggage in addition to freight of all kinds.

Image Sourced from Pixabay