Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fuller Speed Ahead Podcast: VP Of Delta Cargo Shawn Cole
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 04, 2019 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Fuller Speed Ahead Podcast: VP Of Delta Cargo Shawn Cole

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller sits down with Shawn Cole, Vice President of Delta Cargo. They talk about how industries globally rely on air cargo to move perishables to and from the United States.

According to Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), the airline carries 2.2 billion cargo ton-miles each year. Delta Cargo has over 2,000 employees worldwide who work alongside their passenger-focused counterparts. A typical Delta airplane carries passengers and their luggage in addition to freight of all kinds.

Watch on YouTube

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe

Follow Us!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: air cargo Delta Airlines Freight FreightwavesNews

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (DAL)

American Airlines Predicts Cash Buildup As Costly Fleet Renewal Subsides
The World's 10 Longest Nonstop Flights
Delta Becomes First US Airline To Offer Door-To-Door Parcel Delivery
Flying Freight: Delta Cargo Vice President Spotlights The Airline's Freight Operations
American Airlines Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates Despite Operational, Cargo Difficulties
Delta Borrowing $1.5 Billion To Pay For LATAM Airlines Stake
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

TRATON Group Warns Of Intensifying Trucking Slump Despite Higher Q3 Results