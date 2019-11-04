Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $11.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $4.64. The market cap stands at $335.7 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares surged 1.0% to $21.38.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares increased by 1.0% to $158.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $189.00.

 

Losers

  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares plummeted 13.4% to $6.90 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.1 million.
  • NF Energy Saving, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock decreased by 4.5% to $4.70. The market cap seems to be at $8.7 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

