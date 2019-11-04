6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $11.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $4.64. The market cap stands at $335.7 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares surged 1.0% to $21.38.
- FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares increased by 1.0% to $158.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $189.00.
Losers
