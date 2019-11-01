Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What The Truck?!?: He Who Controls The Freight Controls The Universe
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 01, 2019 5:19pm   Comments
Share:
What The Truck?!?: He Who Controls The Freight Controls The Universe

On today's episode Dooner and Chad have an update on the Idaho hemp truckers and news on the USDA's new ruling, UberFreight (NYSE: UBER) crosses the border, we find out who made the Dean's List, play transportation earnings over under where the Brad vs Chad rivalry continues, plus mad hatters, snake owners, comment section rodeo and more on this All St. Day edition of What The Truck?!?

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UBER)

WeTrader Competition: Round Four Wrap-up
Lyft Scores Upgrade, Analyst Praise After Strong Q3
Cramer: Uber Lockup Expiration Could Be Much Uglier Than Beyond Meat
GrubHub Shorts Make $500M In Profits From Earnings Miss
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Try End Run Of California's AB5 With New Bill
Today's Pickup: Canadian Carrier Sees Uber Freight As A "Game-Changer"
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

WeTrader Competition: Round Four Wrap-up