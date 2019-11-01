17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $1.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 million.
- BeiGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares surged 25.1% to $173.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock increased by 9.3% to $2.47. The market cap stands at $203.5 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) stock surged 6.8% to $0.89. The market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares surged 6.5% to $36.00. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on September 04, the current rating is at Buy.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 5.8% to $0.34. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 3.3% to $1.24. The market cap seems to be at $70.2 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock surged 3.2% to $0.28. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock increased by 2.2% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock rose 2.2% to $30.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares increased by 2.1% to $187.88. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.00.
- Arbutus Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.45. The market cap stands at $90.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares surged 2.1% to $1.97. The market cap seems to be at $146.7 million.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock decreased by 3.7% to $0.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock decreased by 2.4% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares declined 1.9% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.