3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock increased by 0.3% to $6.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock fell 2.6% to $2.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 0.1% to $0.24. The market cap seems to be at $60.0 million.
