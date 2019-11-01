26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 29% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 26.1% to $174.50in pre-market trading after the company announced a global strategic collaboration with Amgen for the commercialization and development in China. Amgen will buy a 20.5% stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion in cash.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 10.5% to $89.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 million buyback.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares rose 8.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has secured new patient access deal with Vizient for DEXYCU.
- Fortinet, Inc. . (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 8.1% to $88.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 6.8% to $26.40 in pre-market trading.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares rose 6.5% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 5.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) rose 5.6% to $9.66 in pre-market trading.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 5.2% to $96.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY19 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 5.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) shares rose 5.1% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 4.5% to $7.87 in pre-market trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 4.4% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) rose 4.3% to $57.60 in pre-market trading after the company raised its 2019 sales forecast.
Losers
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares fell 27% to $178.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 19.6% to $20.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 12.1% to $26.12 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 10.5% to $29.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 8.1% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $3.5 million public offering.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 6.6% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after rising 12.04% on Thursday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5% to $10.86 in pre-market trading.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) fell 4.7% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) shares fell 3.7% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) fell 3.8% to $17.65 in pre-market trading.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares fell 3.7% to $60.60 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q3 sales.
