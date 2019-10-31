28 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares climbed 65.6% to close at $3.56.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) climbed 44.8% to close at $3.49 on Wednesday, after th4e company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and announced strong full-year guidance.
- OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares rose 22.7% to close at $19.43, after the company delivered a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 22.1% to close at $6.14, after having declined all of last week.
- Inphi Corp. (NYSE: IPHI) shares rose 19.4% to close at $6.14 after the company topped third-quarter earnings estimate by 8 cents, delivered a revenue beat and announced its fourth-quarter revenue guidance above expectations.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) jumped 17.8% to close at $2.71.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) rose 16.8% to close at $83.42, after the company agreed to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81 per share in cash.
- Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) shares rose 16.5% to $9.89 on news of revenue growth and margin expansion continuing in the third quarter.
- Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) rose 16.1% to close at $26.00\, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings ahead of the consensus estimate by 4 cents per share.
- Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) shares climbed 15.1% to close at $29.65, after the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Walmart and will continue to serve as the issuing bank and program manager for the Walmart MoneyCard program for an additional period of 7 years.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares rose 13.8% to close at $12.02, after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search.
- Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSM) jumped 7.1% to close at $18.04, after the company delivered a third-quarter revenue beat.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares climbed 5.1% to $5.20, after the company announced a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a new patent protecting its TipCAT technology platform.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares rose 4.6% to $69.44 after the company topped third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.
Losers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares dipped 79.5% to close at $2.75, after the company announced that its CAPACITY Phase II proof-of-concept study of praliciguat in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) did not meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) declined 57% to close at $4.85 after the company announced disappointing third-quarter results and significantly lowered its full-year guidance.
- Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) plummeted 34.6% to close at $10.16, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings and revenue short of expectations.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) fell 33.1% to close at $7.87 following Q3 results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 25.5% to $18.76, after the company reported third-quarter results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares declined 22.4% to close at $10.35 on news that FDA experts had voted to pull the company’s premature-birth drug, Makena, from the market.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares fell 22.4% to $19.21, after the company reported a more than 50% decline in its third-quarter earnings.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dropped 21.6% to close at $2.51.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares declined 14.9% to $77.08, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 13% to close at $4.9600, after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of firdapse in patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes did not meet its primary, secondary endpoints.
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares declined by 12.7% to close at $5.16, after the company announced its third-quarter results.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) fell 11.3% to close at $21.31, after the company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue results.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) fell 10.1% to close at $28.74, after the company priced its public offering of 4.465 million common stock at $28.00 per share.
- Belden, Inc. (NYSE: BDC) fell 7.7% to close at $51.13 after the company announced plans to divest its Live Media business.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.