28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) spiked 32.8% to $3.20, after th4e company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and announced strong full-year guidance.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares climbed 28.1% to $33, after the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Walmart and will continue to serve as the issuing bank and program manager for the Walmart MoneyCard program for an additional period of 7 years.
- Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) rose 22.8% to $27.50, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings ahead of the consensus estimate by 4 cents per share.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares rose 20.6% to $12.73, after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search.
- OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares were up 20.2% to $19.03, after the company delivered a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat.
- Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 18.3% to $5.95, after having declined all of last week.
- Inphi Corp. (NYSE: IPHI) shares rose 16.1% to $68.98 after the company topped third-quarter earnings estimate by 8 cents, delivered a revenue beat and announced its fourth-quarter revenue guidance above expectations.
- Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) rose 14.2% to $81.55, after the company agreed to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81 per share in cash.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares climbed 14.1% to $5.65, after the company announced a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a new patent protecting its TipCAT technology platform.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares rose 13.7% to $3.08.
- Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) shares were up 12.7% to $3.20, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSM) jumped 12.5% to $18.95, after the company delivered a third-quarter revenue beat.
- Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) shares rose 11.8% to $9.49 on news of revenue growth and margin expansion continuing in the third quarter.
- Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) rose 10.3% to $16.72.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares rose 9.6% to $72.80 after the company topped third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares nosedived 74.3% to $3.45, after the company announced that its CAPACITY Phase II proof-of-concept study of praliciguat in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) did not meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) declined 45.1% to $6.19 after the company announced disappointing third-quarter results and significantly lowered its full-year guidance.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares declined 24.9% to $10.00 on news that FDA experts had voted to pull the company’s premature-birth drug, Makena, from the market.
- Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) plummeted 18.3% to $12.69, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings and revenue short of expectations.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 16.7% to $4.75, after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of firdapse in patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes did not meet its primary, secondary endpoints.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 14.9% to $21.44, after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Shares of Belden, Inc. (NYSE: BDC) fell 13.3% to $48.04 after the company announced plans to divest its Live Media business.
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares declined by 12.4% to $5.18, after the company announced its third-quarter results.
- Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) fell 12.2% to $21.10, after the company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue results.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares were down 11.4% to $28.33, after the company priced its public offering of 4.465 million common stock at $28.00 per share.
- Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) plummeted 11.3% to $3.21.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares fell 10.3% to $22.20, after the company reported a more than 50% decline in its third-quarter earnings.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares declined 9.3% to $82.11, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.