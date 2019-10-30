5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares surged 5.0% to $2.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 3.0% to $11.45.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 2.6% to $1.97. The market cap stands at $210.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares increased by 1.4% to $38.45. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $20.48. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.