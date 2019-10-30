Market Overview

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • OneSpan, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) stock surged 19.6% to $18.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $578.4 million.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 0.9% to $23.32. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock rose 0.6% to $190.43. The market cap seems to be at $508.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $260.00.

 

Losers

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock decreased by 11.0% to $22.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock decreased by 7.1% to $3.00. The market cap seems to be at $719.2 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) stock decreased by 1.8% to $32.40. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares declined 1.3% to $32.61. The market cap seems to be at $31.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $32.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session