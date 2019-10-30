22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares rose 54.3% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong 2019 earnings guidance.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 19.3% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares rose 17.1% to $30.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Walmart and will continue to serve as the issuing bank and program manager for the Walmart MoneyCard program for an additional period of 7 years.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares rose 13.7% to $3.08 in pre-market trading.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares rose 10.3% to $16.72 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 9.2% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 32.37% on Tuesday.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 6.4% to $9.65 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) rose 4.6% to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.4% to $17.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to divest Japan and China operations of brake system joint venture.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) rose 4% to $74.25 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81 per share in cash.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares rose 3.5% to $90.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 3.5% to $181.82 in pre-market trading.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rose 3% to $132.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced several tests from the same bottle of the company's baby powder that was previously tested by the FDA had no Asbestos.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 21.1% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of firdapse in patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes did not meet its primary, secondary endpoints.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 12.1% to $22.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 8.4% to $83.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting third-quarter earnings and the Mayo Clinic showed new Methylation, protein markers detect colorectal cancer, advanced adenomas with high accuracy.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 5.3% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 loss.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares fell 4.3% to $11.02 in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 4.2% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after declining 16.32% on Tuesday.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares fell 3.3% to $42.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) fell 3% to $214.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.