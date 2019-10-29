18 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares rose 54.7% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares increased by 17.5% to $13.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares surged 9.6% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock surged 7.5% to $3.45. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 million.
- NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 4.8% to $113.87. The market cap stands at $28.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.
- Xerox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XRX) stock rose 4.7% to $32.20. The market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $91.50. The market cap stands at $14.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $103.00.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock increased by 2.2% to $82.53. The market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $83.00.
- Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $31.15. The market cap seems to be at $22.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.7% to $23.33. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
Losers
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares fell 31.7% to $39.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on October 29, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) shares declined 15.6% to $8.35. The market cap seems to be at $910.9 million.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares fell 4.2% to $311.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $400.00.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) stock fell 3.1% to $3.88. The market cap seems to be at $476.4 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares fell 2.5% to $8.70. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 1.7% to $32.66. The market cap seems to be at $51.7 billion. The most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on October 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares decreased by 1.3% to $33.15. The market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock decreased by 1.0% to $207.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $250.00.
