11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) shares rose 6.9% to $8.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 09, is at Sector Weight, with a price target of $7.11.
- Basic Energy Servs, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares surged 3.1% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares increased by 2.4% to $21.50. The market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $25.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock rose 1.0% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares increased by 1.0% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 2.3% to $1.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock fell 2.2% to $38.39. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 1.8% to $20.56. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 1.0% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 1.0% to $7.08. The market cap seems to be at $803.4 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
