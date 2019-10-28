24 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares increased by 15.3% to $4.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) stock surged 8.7% to $3.95. The market cap seems to be at $476.4 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) shares surged 8.6% to $131.16. The market cap seems to be at $20.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock increased by 5.5% to $3.29.
- The9, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock increased by 5.2% to $1.21. The market cap seems to be at $30.1 million.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) stock increased by 5.1% to $4.73. The market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- ON Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: ON) stock increased by 2.8% to $19.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on September 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares surged 2.6% to $144.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $158.00.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 2.6% to $5.57. The market cap stands at $401.6 million.
- iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock increased by 2.4% to $50.95. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 2.2% to $22.90. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 1.8% to $323.38. The market cap stands at $45.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $33.20. The market cap seems to be at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock rose 1.4% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares surged 1.2% to $61.99. The market cap seems to be at $17.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on October 14, the current rating is at Buy.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $48.60. The market cap seems to be at $47.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $244.00. The market cap stands at $47.5 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 24, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $300.00.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock rose 1.2% to $26.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares increased by 1.1% to $20.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $28.00.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock surged 1.1% to $4.60. The market cap stands at $232.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) stock fell 3.1% to $12.15 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares declined 2.7% to $0.73. The market cap seems to be at $26.1 million.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 2.2% to $3.69. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
- Check Point Software Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock plummeted 2.1% to $106.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Negative.
