IPO Outlook For The Week: Chinese Media, Chinese Real Estate, Dry-Eye Therapy

Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YZCM) will issue 4 million shares at $5 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 20% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $20 million. China’s multimedia service provider facilitates advertising, event planning and film production.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) will issue 5 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 24.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $103.5 million. Based in New Jersey, the clinical-stage biotech company develops treatments for dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratitis.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) will issue 7 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $120.8 million. Founded in 2011, the online real estate market supports brokers with an online-to-offline platform.

