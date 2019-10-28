28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 28.8% to $126.96 in pre-market trading after luxury goods company LVMH said it held preliminary discussions with Tiffany to discuss an acquisition.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 25.3% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after surging 107.76% on Friday.
- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares rose 15.5% to $58.40 in pre-market trading after Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire Liberty Property Trust for $12.6 billion in an all-stock deal.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 13.5% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 12.1% to $12.65 in pre-market trading. Overstock is seeking shareholder vote regarding digital dividend.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 10.4% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.24% on Friday.
- Care.com, Inc. ( (NYSE: CRCM) rose 10% to $12.29 in pre-market trading as Bloomberg reported that the company is working with advisors to explore sale.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 8.5% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company said it plans to advance its BCX9930 study into a proof of concept study in PNH patients.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 8.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company’s Phase 2b pivotal trial met its primary endpoint.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 8% to $3.93 in pre-market trading.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 7.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension and Chungbuk Technopark in South Koreasigned a multi-year MOU for additive manufacturing of electronics research collaboration.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares rose 6.6% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 6.2% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) rose 6% to $3.87 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray upgraded QEP Resources from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $3.5 to $6.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 5.6% to $127.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported it was profitable in Q3 while analysts expected a loss.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 4.6% to $7.23 in pre-market trading.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) rose 4% to $31.75 in pre-market trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 2.7% to $144.50 in pre-market trading following confirmation the company has won $10 billion cloud computing contract from the Pentagon.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 19.8% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 30.56% on Friday.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell 11.2% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 8.15% on Friday.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares fell 9.6% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) fell 4.3% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after rising 7.16% on Friday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 4.2% to $26.92 in pre-market trading.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 4% to $42.24 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares fell 3.9% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 3.8% to $38.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 3.5% to $18.65 in the pre-market trading session.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 3.5% to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
