Trump Twitter Recap: More Syria, More Impeachment

President Trump spent most of the day retweeting (NYSE: TWTR) clips from his rally in South Carolina. Are the other standout tweets:

The Tweet

Turkey fully understands not to fire on the Kurds as they leave what will be known as the Safe Zone for other fairly nearby areas. I don't have to repeat that large scale Sanctions will be imposed for violations. Going well! ISIS secured by Kurds with Turkey ready as backup..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

....COMING HOME! We were supposed to be there for 30 days - That was 10 years ago. When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

Ever since President Trump withdrew troops from northern Syria, tensions in the region have been growing. Here he is defending his decision in light of news that the Pentagon is sending more troops to the region.

The Tweet

....The entire Impeachment Scam was based on my perfect Ukrainian call, and the Whistleblowers account of that call, which turned out to be false (a fraud?). Once I released the actual call, their entire case fell apart. The Democrats must end this Scam now. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

This week rumors began circulating that House Democrats believe the whistleblower, who's complaint helped launch the impeachment inquiry, might not be needed to testify in the inquiry. The belief is that details outlined in the original complaint have been born out in other testimony, and that bringing the whistleblower forward would only jepordize their privacy.