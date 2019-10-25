Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. Friday, 179 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT)'s stock saw the least upside, plunging 5.39% after reaching a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $244.81 on Friday, moving up 0.8%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to $125.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.53. Shares traded up 1.47%.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit $73.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $460.87.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $146.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $214.10. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $578.52 for a change of up 0.4%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.11. The stock was up 6.23% for the day.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.13.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.16. The stock traded up 4.32% on the session.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 2.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.02.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares were up 2.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.49 for a change of up 2.19%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new 52-week high of $266.00 on Friday, moving up 0.92%.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares were up 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $442.81 for a change of up 0.19%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares set a new yearly high of $86.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.10 Friday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $168.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares broke to $80.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.41 on Friday morning, moving up 2.18%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit $191.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.19. Shares traded up 1.4%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares were up 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.51.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
- ResMed (OTC: RSMDF) shares were up 13.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.58 for a change of up 13.03%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit $14.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.53%.
- Liberty Broadband (OTC: LBRDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.25 on Friday morning, moving up 6.53%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.95 on Friday morning, moving up 6.32%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit a yearly high of $113.25. The stock traded up 5.92% on the session.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.90 for a change of down 0.46%.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.43 on Friday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.44 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.61 for a change of up 0.24%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares hit a yearly high of $107.76. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.58.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $186.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to $43.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.46%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.50. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.56.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.09. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.48 on Friday, moving up 0.78%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.82 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares set a new yearly high of $71.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.90. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.23. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.82%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.08 for a change of up 0.59%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares were down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $419.00.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.17. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.24 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.0%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.75 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares were up 15.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.17.
- InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares broke to $88.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
- New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) shares hit a yearly high of $13.40. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.23. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.80. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.71. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.02 for a change of up 0.59%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.66. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $47.40. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares set a new yearly high of $53.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.09. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares hit a yearly high of $8.47. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.26 on Friday, moving up 2.52%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.74 on Friday, moving up 4.48%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.17 on Friday morning, moving up 2.45%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.52. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.16. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares were down 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.03.
- Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) shares were up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.85.
- Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.45. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares hit $74.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.95. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.34 on Friday, moving up 1.42%.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.49. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.59. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.51.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.63. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares were down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.90 for a change of down 0.32%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a yearly high of $101.25. The stock traded up 3.43% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.00. The stock traded up 8.03% on the session.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares hit $37.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares broke to $10.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.
- Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.47%.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares were up 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.64 for a change of up 3.6%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares hit $33.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.90.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares broke to $16.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Friday, moving up 0.4%.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.05. The stock was up 7.68% for the day.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.64. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.72 on Friday, moving up 1.87%.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.59 on Friday morning, moving up 1.46%.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares hit a yearly high of $26.76. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares broke to $142.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares hit a yearly high of $48.00. The stock traded up 15.91% on the session.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.33. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.39 on Friday morning, moving up 1.51%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.04.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares set a new yearly high of $26.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Friday morning, moving down 2.04%.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares hit $51.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were up 2.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.63 for a change of up 2.1%.
- Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares hit $31.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.65%.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.52. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.37. The stock traded down 0.99% on the session.
- H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.01%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.29. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.55. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- AltaGas Canada (OTC: AGAAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares hit $63.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares were up 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.12 for a change of up 0.19%.
- Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) shares broke to $27.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 34.68%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares set a new yearly high of $23.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.57. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $28.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit $40.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 7.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.28 for a change of up 7.25%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.94 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.22 on Friday, moving up 3.48%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.37 on Friday, moving down 0.11%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.28 with a daily change of up 3.37%.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.73 with a daily change of up 2.32%.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares broke to $5.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) shares broke to $32.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.57%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were up 2.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80 for a change of up 2.82%.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.54. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were up 2.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.76 for a change of up 2.13%.
- Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.02%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.10. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares were up 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.09.
- Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.66 with a daily change of up 9.79%.
- Orange County Bancorp (OTC: OCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.5%.
- PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.13. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00.
- kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.36%.
- Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares were up 8.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.17.
- Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.45. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
- Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares hit $1.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.16%.
- Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 11.93%.
- Millrock Resources (OTC: MLRKF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded down 5.39% on the session.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.40 Friday. The stock was up 2992.35% for the day.
- Quture International (OTC: QUTR) shares broke to $0.00106 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 100.0%.
- Affinity Metals (OTC: ARIZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 11.0% on the session.
- Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 29.63%.
- Mobile Lads (OTC: MOBO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 20.0%.
- Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) shares were up 79.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.76.
- Kid Castle Educational (OTC: KDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2400.0%.
- Blue Earth Resources (OTC: BERI) shares broke to $0.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.05%.
- Indigenous Roots (OTC: IRCC) shares were up 542.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45.
- SIPP International Indus (OTC: SIPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Friday morning, moving up 64.04%.
- Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.12 Friday. The stock was up 48.65% for the day.
- SouthPeak Interactive (OTC: SOPK) shares were up 37.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.51. The stock was up 22.86% for the day.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.42 Friday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day.
- Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 120.99%.
